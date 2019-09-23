OKOWA’S TRIBUNAL VICTORY EXEMPLIFIES PDP STRONG BASE IN DELTA STATE – Chidi Chinedu

By Victor Bieni

Erstwhile Councillor repressing Ward 9A (14), Ewulu, in Aniocha-South Local Government Area of Delta state, Hon Chidi Chinedu, has described the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the just concluded Delta State Election Petitions Tribunal, as a reaffirmation that Delta State is a strong base for People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon. Chidi, who made this assertion when reacting to the tribunal judgement in Asaba, Delta State, stated

that Deltans voted massively for PDP based on the numerous achievements that Governor Okowa recorded in his first tenure.

Hon. Chidi who doubled as Secretary of the Nssukwa Clan Mandate and Coordinator of Youth mobilzer for Okowa in the March 2019 Guber elections in the State, dedicated the victory of Gov. Okowa to God first and the strong support that the Governor received from Deltans across the three senatorial districts.

The one time counsellor and the secretary of Nsukwa clan mandate whose focus was to ensure that the people of Nsukwa produce the member that is currently representing Aniocha South Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Austine Chikezie, called on the members of the opposition party to join hands with the present administration in building a stronger Delta of our dream.

Hon. Chidi used the opportunity to thank the Governor for his developmental strides that he had extended to the people of Aniocha South and at the same time appealed to him to extend same to the people of Nsukwa clan, especially on construction of Ewulu-Isheagu 10km road which has been in a very deplorable condition for decades.

The youths mobilizer for Okowa also appealed to the political appointees to support the Governor in ensuring that his vision of strong Delta mantra is achieved.

He once again congratulated him on his victory at the tribunal.