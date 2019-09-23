OKOWA’S TRIBUNAL VICTORY WILL PROMOTE INTER-ETHNIC HARMONY – Presidents General Forum

Delta State Forum of Clans/Kingdoms Presidents General (DSFCPG), has described the victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Election Petition Tribunal as a catalyst for inter-ethnic harmony in the state.

The Chairman of the Forum, Prince Igwe Nzekwe in a press statement, said the victory of Senator Okowa at the Tribunal has further cemented the unity that have existed among the five ethnic groups in the state who came together to form the Forum whose aim was to work for equity which ensured the reelection of governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019.

He said the tribunal verdict has further reaffirmed the believe of all communities in the state towards ensuring that governor Okowa, like Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan complete his second term in office.

“All the communities in Delta state gave governor Okowa the support base that made him to win in virtually every LGA in the state in the 2019 general election, and anyone challenging Okowa’s victory is challenging all the ethic groups in the state. Former governor James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan completed their tenure, why should anyone cut short Okowa’s tenure?”

While congratulating Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Prince Igwe said though the opposition parties and their candidates have the rights to approach the tribunal, which they did, Okowa’s victory should be embraced by all because its shows that Deltans are united irrespective of ethnic diversities.

He noted that the forum mobilised the entire communities in the state to ensure that there is equity in the politics of the state and having actualise that no one should scuttle that divine ordained arrangement, which has brought peace and progress to the state.

“Delta state have for sometime now enjoyed strong political stability and peace, hence the appeal to sustain the tempo as the judgement is for the good of everyone, the tribunal judgement should therefore not be used to create unnecessary political tension and accrimony, those celebrating should celebrate with love believing that we are all winners.

“Delta State PGs, which is the umbrella body of all communities in the state, is a formidable force that will last for generations to come, knowing that inter-ethnic harmony among the five ethnic groups in Delta State will be a lasting one. No senatorial district should be superior to other and forum will continue to uphold this philosophy,” he added.