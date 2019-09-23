PONDI HANDS OVER CONSTITUENCY PROJECTS TO BENEFITING COMMUNITIES

The Honourable member representing Burutu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Julius G. Pondi yesterday handed over renovated classroom blocks to Torugbene and Enekorogha Communities respectively.

The projects which are part of the Constituency projects of the legislator in the 2018 budget include a 3 Classroom Block at Keneyinbo Primary School,Torugbene and a renovated and furnished 6 Classroom block at Enekorogha Grammar School, Enekorogha.

At Torugbene, the People’s Representative pledged to immediately provide furniture and fans for the renovated building. He also requested the contractor to return to site to perfect the finishing works.

At Enekorogha the Honourable member was greeted with salutations and commendations as the Community leadership through various speakers hailed Pondi as a politician of impeccable integrity as it was only in a consultative meeting between the Honourable and leaders of the community in the eve of the 2019 general elections that the Community made the request for him to help them renovate the building which was built through community effort years ago without any form of Government intervention these years, and barely 6 months after the elections he has fulfilled his promise to the community.

The Honourable member was accompanied by Barr. Oweilaemi Pereotubo, President, IYC worldwide; Hon. Oruebi Togoland, DG Julius Pondi Campaign Organization amongst others.