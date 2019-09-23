TRIBUNAL AFFIRMS DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI’S ELECTION

The Delta State Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Asaba, on Monday, September 23, 2019, affirmed the election of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in the March 9, 2019 State House of Assembly election for Okpe State Constituency.

Justice S M J Usman who read the tribunal judgment, uphold the election of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborevwori, adding that he is the true winner of the election as declared by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Justice Usman in his judgement, said that the case brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Akpojaro Harrison Ogaga lacked merit.

According to the Judge, the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond every reasonable doubt and therefore struck it out.

Reacting to the judgement, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who represents the Okpe State constituency, said his faith in God never failed him and dedicated his victory to God and his constituents.

Speaking with newsmen moments after the judgment, the Speaker, who extended hands of fellowship to his opponents, restated his confidence in the judiciary as the beacon of hope for the common man.

He noted that the victory at the election petition tribunal was a true reflection of the wishes of his constituents, adding that the affirmation of his victory at the polls by the tribunal is a call for greater service.

The Speaker promised to continue to strive to improve on the well-being of the people of the constituency, thanking the people of Okpe for their continued support and prayers for him and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.