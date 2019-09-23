Tribunal: DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI DEDICATES VICTORY TO GOD, CONSTITUENTS; EXTENDS HAND OF FELLOWSHIP TO OPPONENTS

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday, September 23, 2019, dedicated his victory at the Delta State election petitions tribunal, to God and the people of Okpe State Constituency, just as he extended hands of fellowship to his opponents.

While thanking God Almighty for the victory, the Speaker, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, restated his confidence in the judiciary as the beacon of hope for the common man.

Rt.Hon. Oborevwori reiterated that his victory at the election petition tribunal was a true reflection of the wishes of his constituents, adding that the affirmation of his victory at the polls by the tribunal is a call for greater service.

The Speaker, who was full of gratitude, called on his opponent to join hands with him to improve on the well-being of the people of the constituency.

He thanked the people for their continued support and prayers for him and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, assuring that he would not relent in his resolve to attract more development to the area.

Mr Akpojaro Harrison Ogaga of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had dragged the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, to the election petitions tribunal after the March 9, 2019 House of Assembly election.