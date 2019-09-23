Tribunal Judgement: GOV. OKOWA’S DEVELOPMENTAL STRIDES REASON FOR HIS VICTORY OVER OPPOSITION – Odimegwu

By Victor Bieni

Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Women Development, Hon. Mrs. Christy Odimegwu, has commended the resounding victory of the governor at the just concluded Election Petitions Tribunal, which reaffirmed Senator Okowa’s victory at the polls.

The Governor’s aide, who disclosed this while Congratulating the Delta State governor on his Tribunal victory, stated that the huge development that prevailed during the first term of Governor Okowa’s administration, is immeasurable.

The one time PDP Women Leader in Aniocha -South Local Government Area of Delta State, who fielded questions from journalists at the venue of the Tribunal sitting, described the judgement as a welcome development and call for more dividends of democracy to Deltans, adding that the victory was dedicated to God and to the entire PDP family in Delta State.

The Special Assistant on Women Development called on the Governor not to be deterred by the distraction saying that since his first tenure as the Governor of the State, the three senatorial districts have felt his impact through his developmental strides which is encapsulated in his SMART Agenda policy.

She then appealed to women all over the State and her co-political appointees to support the Governor by contributing their quota to see that the Governor achieve his stronger Delta State vision.

She congratulated the entire PDP family for their overwhelming support in electing Governor Okowa for his second tenure, while also thanking them for their massive turn out at the tribunal setting to witness the judgement.

Hon. Christy Odimegwu assured them that Governor Okowa’s second tenure in office will witness more dividends of democracy than what they have seen in his first tenure and prayed that God will see him through in his second tenure successfully.