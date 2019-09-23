Tribunal Judgement: GOV OKOWA’S VICTORY A SYMBOL OF ACCEPTANCE AND DEMOCRATIC DIVIDENDS – Hon. Adigwe

By Victor Bieni

The pioneer member of the DTHA and one time caretaker committee Chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Council, and First Member, Governing Council Board of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro Hon. Joe Adigwe has described Okowa’s Tribunal Judgement as sign of general acceptance and that he had spreaded the dividends of Democracy to Deltans.

Hon. Adigwe who reacted to the court judgement in Asaba, described the judgement of the tribunal as a true picture of unbiased judiciary.

He noted that his victory was not a surprise to him since he knows that Okowa’s victory in his election proved his general acceptance by the three senatorial districts of the State.

The First member of the Board of Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro said that Okowa’s first tenure really brought dividends of Democracy across the nook and cranny of the State.

He cited some of the developmental strides of Governor Okowa to include but not limited to the following: The completion of Stephen Keshi stadium Asaba which has hosted both local and international matches in the state and that has gone a long way in promoting the economic hub of the State.

In another development, he added that the upgrading of Asaba international airport which is presently accommodating bigger planes and also the construction of and completion of numerous roads which have earned him the “ROAD MASTER”.

Hon. Adigwe appealed to Deltans irrespective of political difference to join hands with Governor Okowa in his second tenure in achieving his stronger Delta vision while commending him on Health care contributory scheme, which according to him had gone a long way in addressing the health needs of Deltans which rhyme with the axiom that ” health is wealth”.