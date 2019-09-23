UAE To support Borno on Infrastructure, As Gov. Zulum Visits Embassy; Meets British High Commissioner, EU’s Official

As part of series of activities scheduled for his ongoing official trip to Abuja, Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Saturday, September 21, 2019, visited embassy of the United Arab Emirate, UAE, where the UAE announced plans to support Borno on infrastructure.

A report by Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, Special Assistant, New Media, to the Governor of Borno State, disclosed that the meeting focused on developmental and humanitarian issues affecting Borno state, as well as security and climate change.

“The Government of UAE wish to build either a health facility, University or any other thing that would impact positively on the lives Borno people” Ambassador Dr Fahad Al Taffaq told the Governor.

Before then, Governor Zulum has met the British high commissioner to Nigeria Mrs. Catriona Laing.

The meeting which took place at the private residence of the British high commissioner in Abuja focused on developmental aspects and issues relating to displaced communities in Borno state.

The meeting which was attended by top officials of the British high commission also served as a follow up on different interventions relating to Borno state, that are been funded by the British Government.

Also the same Saturday, Zulum was at private residence of European Union’s Head of cooperation in Nigeria, Mr Kurt Cornelis, also in Abuja. The Governor’s visit was a follow up on different interventions from the European Union in Borno state.