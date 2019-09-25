UGWUANYI SWEARS IN COMMISSIONERS, ADVISERS, RETAINS UZOR AS CHIEF OF STAFF; APPOINTS UGWOKE AS CPS

Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has sworn in 19 civil commissioners and seven Special Advisers that will serve in the state Executive Council during his second term in office.

The Civil Commissioners drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state comprises sixteen men and three women.

They were sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers of government house in Independence layout Enugu today, Wednesday 25th of September 2019.

They include:

1. Engineer Greg Nnaji.

2. Hon. Barr. Chijioke Edeoga

3. Barr. Chidi Aroh

4. Prince Emeka Mamah

5. Mr. Vitus Okechi

6. Mr. Solomon Izuchukwu Onah

7. Hon. Princess Peace Nnaji

8. Dr. Charles O.C. Egumgbe

9. Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu (Jnr)

10. Hon Uchechukwu Ogbonna

11. Mrs. Mabel Chinwe Agbo

12. Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune

13. Prof. Uchenna Eze.

14. Barrister Peter Okonkwo

15. Chief Miletus Ezugworie Eze

16. Mr. Obi Carl Kama

17. Mr. Ugonna Ibe

18. Dr. Surv. Victor Chukwemeka Nnam.

19. Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu .

Earlier in the day, seven Special Advisers that will serve with the civil Commissioners in the Executive Council were also sworn in at same venue.

They included Mrs. Olangwa N. Ezekwu; Mr. Uwakwe Ukuta Azikiwe; Mr. Uchenna Emmanuel Ogbodo and Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh. Others were Engr. Mrs. Maryrose Obiageli Abba; Barr. Stephen Oluchukwu Oruruo and Barr. Paschal Okechukwu Ukwuani.

In his speech at the occasion, governor Ugwuanyi charged the newly sworn in Commissioners and Special Advisers to key into his administration’s development agenda so that the yearnings of Enugu State people would be speedily met. He remarked that the current administration cannot afford to disappoint the people that voted massively for the People’s Democratic Party PDP in the state during the last general elections.

He noted in particular that his landslide victory at the polls was a vote of confidence by the people of Enugu State, stressing that the only way to reward them was to give them enough dividends of democracy.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of other Commissioners, Barrister Miletus Ezugworie Eze assured the governor and the people of Enugu State of quality and honest service.

Incidentally, Barrister Eze who was the attorney general and Commissioner for justice during the last administration was the only person assigned portfolio at the ceremony. And he retains his position as the attorney general and Commissioner for justice in the current dispensation.

He vowed that the commissioners will not betray the confidence the governor and the entire people of Enugu State reposed in them.

Meanwhile, in what appeared like a surprised package for the day, Governor Ugwuanyi also used the occasion to announce the appointment of Chuks Ugwoke, one time Commissioner for information in Enugu State, as his new Chief Press Secretary CPS.

He replaces late Uwakwe Abugu who served as CPS during the first tenure of governor Ugwuanyi.

Reported by Carl Ofonye in Enugu