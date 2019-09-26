Awele Nwajei Hails Gov. Okowa on Appointment of Hon. Odimegwu as S.A Women Development

The appointment of Hon. Christy Odimegwu as the Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on women development, has been described as a round peg in a round hole, even as Governor Okowa has been hailed for deeming it fit to appoint her into his cabinet.

This endorsement was contained in the appreciation letter written by Mrs. Awele Ifeanyi Nwajei and made available to the press on behalf of her siblings and the immediate Odimegwu family, which said that they were overwhelmed by the Governor’s gesture of making their mother, who has been a strong member and women mobilizer of the PDP, as well as a two-term woman leader in Aniocha South LGA of Delta State, a member of his Executive Council.

The appreciation letter reads in part: “We the immediate members of Odimegwu’s family, hereby express our sincere appreciation to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, for deeming it worthy to appoint our dear mother, Hon. Christy Odimegwu, as a Special Assistant to the Governor, on Women Development.”

The family noted that, while the appointment has once again proved Governor Okowa’s commitment to the welfare of women and their contribution to the entire state, it had also underscored the faith which the governor placed in the importance of women as major partners in achieving the Stronger Delta vision of the Okowa administration.

Mrs. Awele equally assured the Delta state Governor that Hon. Christy Odimegwu will bring her wealth of experience to bear in the effort to see that women empowerment is not restricted to the urban areas alone, but would also be greatly felt by women in rural areas, even as she appreciated governor Okowa’s favorable disposition to women, since he assumed office in 2015.

She then thanked the state governor for his development strides during his first tenure demonstrated through the massive road construction, especially across the entire Aniocha/Oshimili axis which earned him the “Road Master” title, as well as his contributory Health care program, which impacted strongly and positively on the lives of women in Delta state, amongst other achievements.

Reported by Afokobah Celestine