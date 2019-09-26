DELTA TO PARTNER MEDIA FOR “STRONGER DELTA’’ VISION – Aniagwu

The Delta State Government on Thursday, September 26, reaffirmed its resolve to partner strategic media organisations for the propagation of its Stronger Delta vision.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made this known in Asaba when he received the management of The Guardian Group, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Habeeb Quadri, on a visit.

Aniagwu lauded The Guardian for its role as the flagship of journalism in Nigeria, and said that the state government would partner the newspaper organisation to publicise its activities, especially as it relates to Stronger Delta.

“The Guardian still remains on top of newspaper publishing in Nigeria and we are glad to have you here on a strategic alliance for the good of our government and your medium.

“Your founder, Mr Alex Ibru, still lives in our mind as an illustrious son of Delta.

“He is an icon and a role model who projected the image of the state in diverse sectors and we are glad that he left a good legacy in The Guardian Group.

“I urge you to use your columns, features and articles to publicise our dear state, Delta, especially as it relates to our Stronger Delta vision and the strategic business and investment opportunities that abound in our state,” he said.

Earlier, Quadri said that the visit was to seek areas of cooperation and strategic alliance to market investment opportunities in the state.

He assured of the readiness of the Newspaper to contribute meaningfully to the Stronger Delta vision of the Gov. Okowa-led administration.

Quadri was accompanied on the visit by the Commercial Director, Ms Judith Akatugba; Acting Editor, Dr Paul Onomuakpokpo; Executive Head, Circulation, Mr Ezekiel Omo and Zonal Sales Supervisor, Mr Kevin Ugochukwu.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information, Mr Paul Osahon, witnessed the event.