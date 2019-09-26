OBIO-AKPOR COMMUNITY COMMENDS GOV. WIKE FOR COMMISSIONING ROAD PROJECTS IN RUMUEPIRIKOM

The people of Rumuepirikom clan in Obio-Akpor LGA of Rivers State, have commended Governor Ezenwo Wike for commissioning of Phase 1 of Rumuepirikom internal roads saying the community will forever be grateful to the governor for remembering them.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the area, Mr. Oluchi Umunakwe, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the commissioning of the road projects on Thursday, September 26, said the people of Rumuepirikom and the the entire Obio-Akpor community will reciprocate the kind gesture of the governor through unflinching support and loyalty.

He pledged the continued support of the people for the Wike’s administration and appealed to the Governor not to relent in taking development to the grassroots as that was the only way to give them a sense of belonging in the governance of the state.

He said the road projects commissioned by the governor will enhance social-economic lives of the people and those from other neighboring communities in the locality, describing the road infrastructure as a welcome development in Rumuepirikom.

He said the community have never had it so good despite its huge contribution to the state’s economy. He maintained that the completion and commissioning of the road projects was reassuring to communities in the area that all hope was not lost.

Umunakwe however paid glowing tributes to Governor Wike for being a man of his words.