PLACE RIVERS FIRST, GOV. WIKE TELLS LABOUR LEADERS; COMMISSIONS ULTRA-MODERN RIVERS NLC SECRETARIAT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the leadership of labour in the state to always place the interest of Rivers State above other considerations in their engagements with the State Government.

Governor Wike also announced that the forthcoming employment of teachers will be based on merit as applicants would be expected to write examination.

Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, reports that Gov. Wike spoke on Wednesday, 25th September, 2019, before commissioning the Secretariat of the Rivers Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ) in Port Harcourt .

He said : “For me, Rivers first before any other thing. Before you go on strike or declare any dispute with the Rivers State Government, look through and check what the implications would be for Rivers State.

“We need teachers. But the employment of teachers will be based on examination. It will be based on merit. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and the Chairman of Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board have been directed to determine how many teachers are needed before a consultant is engaged to conduct the examination”.

The Governor stated that the principals involved in the collection of monies from students will be sanctioned.

He said the Rivers State Government will not tolerate any principal or administrator who contravenes the directive on the abolition of all forms of fees in state-owned schools.

Commenting on the Secretariat, Governor Wike said that his administration will continue to partner with labour for the development of Rivers State.

He said that the State Government resolved to create enabling environment for labour leaders to work towards improving labour/government relations.

Chairman of NLC Rivers State, Comrade Beatrice Itubo commended the Rivers State Governor for building the Secretariat despite recent economic challenges. She said that labour is committed to improving synergy with the State Government for the development of the State.

Representative of the NLC President, Dr Comfort Okoh said Governor Wike is the authentic leader who is needed at the national level to advance national growth.

In a project description, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects, Sunday Okere said that the facility is a three-storey building with conference halls, offices, stores and multiple staircases.