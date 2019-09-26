RIVERS MONTHLY SANITATION EXERCISE HOLDS SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, AS RIWAMA ANNOUNCES STRICT RESTRICTION OF MOVEMENT DURING PERIOD

***URGES FULL PARTICIPATION BY ALL LOCAL GOVERNMENT CHAIRMEN

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has announced that this month’s State-wide Sanitation exercise will hold on Saturday, September 28, 2019, across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State from 7am – 10am.

Bro. Obuah in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said there will be strict restriction of human and vehicular movements during the period of the exercise from 7am – 10am.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator enjoined all the Council Chairmen in the 23 Local Government Councils of the State and Councilors to mobilize their people and ensure they clean their surroundings while also ensuring that gutters and water chanells are cleared of debris to allow for free flow of water.

He also appealed to security agencies, particularly all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders, to strictly enforce the restriction of human and vehicular movement order during the period of the exercise across the State.

The Sole Administrator also enjoined all Rivers people and those living and doing business in the State to comply accordingly by using the period to clean their environment and surroundings as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.

He urged owners of trucks (individuals and corporate organizations) to make available their trucks for evacuation of wastes that would be generated during the period of the sanitation exercise.

The RIWAMA boss also called on traditional rulers, church leaders, Community Development Committees (CDCs) and youth groups to mobilize their people to clean their surroundings.

While urging the people of the State to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of a clean and safe environment, Bro. Obuah reiterated the uncompromising commitment of the Agency (RIWAMA) in ensuring that Port Harcourt regains its Garden City status as well as having a healthy and clean State for the citizenry.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA),

Thursday, September 26, 2019.