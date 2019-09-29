Ebonyi at 23: LADY MONICA EZE CONGRATULATES GOV. UMAHI, EBONYIANS, DESCRIBES UMAHI AS CREATOR OF MODERN EBONYI

Lady Monica Chidinma Ada Eze, Technical Assistant (TA) on Media to Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State, has described the current dispensation in the State and her people, as a period of triple celebrations; Celebration of the 59th Independence anniversary of Nigeria, 23rd anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi State and the creation of the modern Ebonyi State under the visionary and innovative leadership of Engr. Dave Nweze Umahi, in line with the dream of the founding fathers of Ebonyi State.

According to Lady Monica Eze, in a press statement issued on

29th September, 2019, to commemorate the celebrations, Nigerians, including Ebonyians, roll out drums every October 1st, to celebrate the country’s independence from the British colonialists and the occasion has even greater significance in Ebonyi State, as the state was equally created on the same day, October 1st, which provides her own celebration for the people.

Lady Monica further noted that, as the country marks its 59 birthday and Ebonyi state celebrates 23 years of its creation, this year’s commemoration is also unique as it falls within the period most State Governments are celebrating the 100 days in office of their State Governors who were sworn in on May 29th 2019.

She opined that Ebonyi State at the age of 23, has come of age to take its rightful position among the comity of States in Nigeria, courtesy of the remarkable impacts and innovative leadership that the current Governor has brought to bear on the governance and administration of the State.

Ebonyi and all Ebonyians, according to Lady Monica, are truly in festive spirit as apart from celebrating the 59th independence anniversary of Nigeria and the 23rd anniversary of of Ebonyi State, the people are also celebrating the remarkable feats of Governor Umahi within the past four years, in areas of healthcare, education, security, agriculture, prompt payment of salaries to civil servants and pension to pensioners, infrastructural revolution which was showcased during the 100 Days magical days in which most State Governors in Nigeria were expected to present their scorecards to the public.

“Ebonyi is truly blessed with an enigma and innovative leader as her Governor that one can easily postulate that the modernization of Ebonyi State have been achieved in our life time through Apostle Dr. David Nweze Umahi

“Ebonyi State in the eyes of the world, was a State infested and known for the menace of the deadly Guinea-worms and water borne diseases with a Local Government Secretariat as its Government House. But since the coming of Governor Umahi, all these negative thoughts about Ebonyi State have become things of the past.

“Those who have visited Ebonyi State before the coming of this Infrastructural Bulldozer cannot know the State if they visit the State now, as the changes in the State are literarily even more visible to the blind and all these accomplishments are in addition to the recent approval of the request by the administration of Governor Dave Nweze Umahi to construct an International Airport by the Federal Government, at a time when the only International Airport in the South-East, Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, had been shut down by the Federal Government for repairs” Monica averred.

She stated that, “It is on record that Governor Umahi is the first Governor from Ebonyi State to embark on and complete the construction of over five gigantic flyovers in the state and to make the Ebonyi a truly modern State, Governor Umahi is planning to construct the first Olympiad size Stadium and the Ebonyi Ring Road linking almost all the Local Government Headquarters of the State.

“The construction of one of the best Government House in Nigeria is 85% completed. The Ecumenical Centre initiated and 98% completed will be one of the best in entire West African countries. The best motor park in the entire Nigeria is under construction in Abakaliki, the State capital coupled with the electrification of all the Local Government Headquarters of the State, as well as major towns in the State. All the major roads to major towns and Local Government Headquarters are all being constructed.

“The Water-Scheme in the State is being developed to supply water to all areas of the State coupled with all other major developments that have now placed Ebony State as the most developing economy in Nigeria.

“To compliment these massive feats in the effort to transform Ebonyi State and into one of the most developed States in Nigeria, Engr. Umahi also scored another first amongst all the Governors that have governed Ebonyi State, by becoming the South-South Vice-Chairman of the Governors’ Forum and Head the South East Governors Forum”.

The TA to the Ebonyi who is also fondly addressed by colleagues and admirers as “Ada Ebonyi”, further declared that if what makes a State modern are the provisions of quality projects, portable water schemes, good roads, electricity, quality welfare and infrastructural facilities, then one can conclude without fear of contradiction that with all that Gov. Umahi has achieved within the span of four years, he is, without doubt, the Creator of modern Ebonyi State.