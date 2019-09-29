GOV EMMANUEL RUES ATTACK ON NTA UYO

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state, has condemned the recent invasion and damage on facilities of the Nigerian Television Authority NTA, Channel 12, Uyo, by protesting motorcyclists, following the restriction on their operations within the Uyo metropolis.

The state Governor, who undertook an inspection of the damaged facilities by marauding Motorcyclists at the premises of the Media Establishment, along Etinam Road, Uyo, on Thursday 26th September 2019, decried the resort by the hoodlums to vandalism and disruption of operations at the station.

Governor Emmanuel, accompanied by the Commissioner of Police,Mr Zaki Ahmed, Head of Service Elder Effiong Essien Commissioner for Information Mr Charles Udoh and Uyo Local government chairman, Elder Imoh Okon, amongst others, was shown around the facilities torched by the hooligans by the General Manager of N.T.A, Uyo, Mr Ohifeme Aigbochie, who was on hand to receive the Governor and take him on a tour to the Security Post, Administrative Block and also show him the Station Vehicle which were all torched by the Motorcyclists.

He assured the management and staff of collaboration as partners in progress which informed his visit to the station and warned that all those involved in the ignoble act, would be dealt with according according to law.

Mr Emmanuel said a team of Engineers would be detailed to assess the extent of damage and promised to assist rehabilitate the damaged facilities.

He also called on people to go about their business as the situation has been brought under control.

Other dignitaries on Governor Emmanuel’s entourage included; the State’s Head of Civil Service Elder Effiong Essien, Dean of Commissioners, Dr Glory Edet, PDP Publicity Secretary, Barr. Ini Ememobong, Senior Special Assistant on Security, Rtd. Captain Iniobong Ekong, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Ekerette Udoh and Senior Special Assistant on Youth Matters Comrade Aniefiok Iwa Udofia.