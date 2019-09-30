Nigeria @ 59: ‘OUR COUNTRY IS DYING’ SECONDUS SCREAMS

***SALUTES NIGERIANS AT INDEPENDENCE

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus says that this country is dying under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and needs rescuer urgently.

Prince Secondus said that every index at 59 years of Nigeria points to the fact that our beloved country is going down and only truth and nothing else will save us

He said that ordinary Nigerians deserve salute for their dexterity in the face of failed leadership as witnessed in the last four and half years.

Prince Secondus recalls that the 58th anniversary last year was marked with a richly endowed nation like Nigeria being declared the headquarters of the Word poor due to the inept leadership of the APC administration.

He regretted that one year after, the situation has deteriorated from bad to worse with no clear direction where we are headed.

“What happened in the country last February at the Presidential election remains a sad reminder of the damage this country has done to our democratic psyche as a nation.

The National Chairman said in a statement from his media office signed by his media Adviser Ike Abonyi to mark the 59th Independence anniversary, that the poor governance delivery from the APC administration since 2015 has been a huge set back to our independence glory as a leading black nation.

The National Chairman charged the nation’s judiciary to guide jealously their independence, refuse to be intimidated and save this country from the on-going slide

Prince Secondus noted that the prospects of a better Nigeria is very bright if democracy flourishes and the people are allowed to exercise their franchise at will with all the three arms of government and the press playing their roles well without any fear or harassment from the executive.

The PDP leader urged Nigerians not to lose hope but continue to urge the judiciary to stand up courageously and save our country.

He assured Nigerians that PDP will continue to fight for democracy in our land even in the face of hostilities from the dictatorial regime of the APC.

Finally, Prince Secondus while saluting Nigeria’s fallen heroes warned that what we do or fail to do as a people to save our beloved country will return to hurt us as we are bound to reap whatever we sow.

Ike Abonyi

SA media.