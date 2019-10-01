RIVERS NUJ HOSTS ZONE F CHAIRMEN, SECRETARIES IN PORT HARCOURT, COMMISSIONS PROJECT

David Diai

The Social Media Group of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ Rivers State Council, on Monday, September 30, 2019, participated fully in the commissioning of Lock-up Stores built by NUJ Rivers State Council, led by State Chairman, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley.

The commissioning ceremony, which was part of activities that hallmarked the Zone F Chairmen and Secretaries Meeting of the Union, hosted by Rivers NUJ in Port Harcourt, was performed by the Union’s Vice President Zone F, (S/South zone), Comrade Edward Ogude.

A letter of APPRECIATION by the Rivers NUJ Social Media Group, expressing gratitude to all those who made the commissioning ceremony a huge success, reads thus:

“On behalf of the social media group of NUJ Rivers State Council, we sincerely and with high sense of humility appreciate all those that attended the official commissioning of our project, yesterday, at NUJ Press Centre, Moscow Road.

“We cannot fail to thank God for his faithfulness and mercy over the Council, led by its Chairman Stanley Job Stanley and Secretary Ike Wigodo.

“Special thanks goes to the Vice Present of Zone F, of our noble union, Pastor Edward Ogude, who commissioned the project and other leaders of the zone who were also present. You all are very special.

“Our unreserved appreciation also goes to members of NUJ State Working Committee ( SWC) and State Executive Council (SEC) present. You are wonderful.

Signed

Comrade Tonye Orabere, JP.

Head, NUJ Social media group/ Secretary NUJ Rescue Team.

#nujrescueteamisworking