Nigeria @ 59: RIVERS PDP CHAIRMAN, OBUAH, HAILS GOV WIKE AS DEFENDER OF NATIONAL UNITY

Press Statement

Nigeria @ 59: Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro. Felix Obuah Hails Governor Wike As Defender Of National Unity

As Nigerians appraise the state of the nation’s 59 years of political Independence, the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has lauded the commitment of Governor Nyesom Wike to the unity and development of the country.

Bro. Obuah in a statement in Port Harcourt to mark the 59th Independence Anniversary described the Governor as a defender of peace, love and a united and progressive Nigeria.

The PDP Chairman commended Governor Wike for exhibiting what he described as a rare sense of patriotism, by making Rivers a home for all Nigerians.

Bro. Obuah also lauded the Governor for expressing the Unity Crusade beyond ethnic, social, economic and political boundaries.

In his words: “Even as Governor of a State, ‘Mr. Quality Projects’ has broken barriers to provide support to security agencies, gives monetary interventions to federal institutions and even has to fund the repair of federal roads that are in deplorable conditions”.

Bro. Obuah further recalled that the Governor has promoted national unity by hosting National and International Conferences and events for many professional organizations and religious organizations.

The PDP Chairman also described Governor Wike as a man of the people, bold and fearless, noting that the enviable nationalistic quality of the Governor has endeared him to Nigerians.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman, Rivers State.

Tuesday, October 01, 2019.