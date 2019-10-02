NWAOBOSHI CHAIRS INAUGURAL MEETING OF SENATE COMMITTEE ON NIGER DELTA AFFAIRS

Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North Senatorial zone in the Nigerian Senate, swung into full throttle, when he chaired the inaugural meeting of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, today, October 2, 2019.

Feelers from the meeting suggested that Senator Nwaoboshi, alongside other members of the Committee, were expected to deliberate on ways of exploring new areas and consolidating on existing structures through which the continuous development of the Niger Delta region and her people, can be fully delivered.

Notable members of the newly inaugurated Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs are Senator Amos Bulus, Deputy Chairman, (Gombe South) and Senator Rochas Okorocha (Imo West) amongst others.

Recall that Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was the Senate Committee Chairman on Niger Delta Affairs in the 8th Senate and his excellent performance under the Presidency of Senator Bukola Saraki, left no one in doubt as to his competence and capacity, thus convincing new Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, to re-appoint him as Chairman of the same Committee in the 9th Senate.

Source: Mike Ofili