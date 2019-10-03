NGOs Seek Strong Partnership With Delta Govt For Localization Of SDGs

PIX: Group Picture of NGOs Lead by Executive Director of Development Initiative for Community Development on Advocay Visit to the SDGs office in Asaba, Delta State.

ASABA/Nigeria: In order to feel the impact of the goals of the Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs), a call had been made by a group of Non-Governmental Organisations and the Delta state Government, to develop a strong synergy for the impact of the programme to be felt, especially in the assumed neglected areas of the state.

The group, which was led by the Chief Executive officer of the Development Initiative for Community Development, (DICI), Mrs Rachael Misan-Ruppee, to pay an advocacy visit to state SDGs office in Asaba on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, said the localization of the objective of the goals of the SDGs is overdue, and the government is in good position to fasttrack such move.

According to Mrs Rupee-Missan, the team which is made up of the Foundation for Initiatives in Niger Delta, (PIND), the sponsors of the localisation of the SDGs in the two local government areas, Egbema Gbaramatu Communities, Development Foundation, Itsekiri Regional Development Council, LITE – Africa, and Morgan Smart Development Foundation, seeks to advance the localization of the SDGs in the selected local governments areas of Warri South West and Warri North, by engaging with private sector, the civil society and State Actors, while building and minimizing social risk.

She said such engagement promotes active citizens participation in engaging and monitoring of SDGs implementation in the state and to raise awareness of the its goals among local and state Actors, which is expected to popularise, showcase and advocate for wider replication and scaling up with other local governments in order to accelerate its implementation in the state.

The Executive Director stated that the programme is designed to implement a one day dialogue forum in the two local government areas, and a one day dialogue on projects Outcomes and follow-on SDGs in Delta State.

To achieve this, the team requested among other things, the reporting mechanism in place to report SDGs activities in the state, and the place of the civil society organization in the state. They also enquired about the collaborative opportunities available with the state office of the SDGs, for Non-State Actors implementing the SDGs, as well as the branding of government owned commercial vehicles with SDGs logos.

The reporting of works of Non-State Actors contribution in the state to achieve the SDGs, especially as such contributions had been taken place but not documented by the state government was also discussed.

In his reaction, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Dr. Andy IIabor, promised the team of further government collaboration to achieve the objective of the Sustainable Development Goals in Delta state, especially in the neglected areas of the state, as it had been doing over the years.

He stated that the office had been documenting and implementing the goals of the SDGs, but through selective approach due to funding, but however promised more robust relationship with development partners to reach more areas in the state in future.

Among those present at the meeting is the Director SDGs in the state, Mr. Akpesiri Ubogu, and Mrs Otehiri Akinrutan Analysis Director in PIND, Barr Oti Edukugho, of Itsekiri Regional Development Council, Ojugbo, Mr. Fredrick Eghere, Egbama Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation.