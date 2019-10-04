Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has directed that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), suspends forthwith any employment exercise into the Commission.

This directive was contained in statement issued by Anietie Ekong, Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, on October 4, 2019, which further disclosed that the suspension exercise will subsist until a due process evaluation is carried out by the Ministry in consultation with the two NDDC Committees of the National Assembly.

The full Press statement, which confirms that a letter to this effect has already been issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack to the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr Akwagaga Enyia, reads thus:

SENATOR AKPABIO ORDERS SUSPENSION OF EMPLOYMENT IN NDDC

According to the Ministerial directive, the Commission’s pay roll should not accommodate any new employees and should revert to the status quo as at August 31, 2019, while he should be furnished within three days with a detailed report of any employment exercise being undertaken by the Commission.

Anietie Ekong

Chief Press Secretary to the Honourable Minister

Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs

October 4, 2019