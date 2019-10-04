AUTONOMY FOR STATE JUDICIARY, LEGISLATURE WILL STRENGTHEN DEMOCRACY – A’Ibom Speaker

The Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, on Friday, made a case for complete autonomy of state judiciary and legislature to ensure proper administration of justice, stressing that it will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.”

Rt. Hon. Bassey, who spoke on Friday shortly after an Inter-Denominational Church Service at Full Life Christian Centre, Uyo, to mark the opening of the 2019/2020 Legal Year, themed ‘Sustainability of Democracy in Nigeria in the 21st Century: The Role of The Judiciary,’ urged the legal practitioners to play a major role in ensuring that victims of human rights abuses obtain effective remedies.

Flanked by his Wife, Mrs. Itohowo Bassey, the Speaker further called on the judicial officers to bring perpetrators of human rights abuses to justice and also ensure that persons suspected of criminal offences receive a fair trial according to international standards.

In his address, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, lauded the State Judiciary for starting the legal year on a sound note and expressed optimism that they will continue to leave up to expectations and remain the last hope of a common man.

While urging the judiciary to help in deepening democracy in the state, the state Chief Executive said those found innocent should be released to decongest the various prisons and further pledged the support of the Executive to the judiciary in Akwa Ibom State.

On his part, Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Godwin Abraham, said they were at the Church to thank God for His perseverance and mercies in the last Legal Year and to also seek His protection and wisdom for the 2019/2020 Legal Year.

He thanked the church for their prayers and members of the state judiciary for their dedication to duty.

Earlier in his homily tagged “A Prayer worth Praying”, drawn from Psalms 60: 1-7, the Senior Pastor of Full Life Christian Centre, Rev. Ntia Ntia, urged the Judiciary to cultivate the fear of God, in the discharge of their duties.

He described the judiciary as representatives of God’s spiritual justice in the affairs of men and urged those in the legal profession to play their role with dignity and reference to God.

The event which featured special prayers for the State Judiciary, was graced by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hon. Barr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, Judges, Magistrates and Heads of Directorates of the State Judiciary, officers of the Multi-door Courthouse and legal practitioners across the state.