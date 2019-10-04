Edo 2020: MY SECOND TERM VICTORY IS NOT NEGOTIABLE – Obaseki

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has declared that he deserved a second term to continue the developmental strides he started in his first term, emphasizing that ‘Second term for me is not negotiable”.

The governor made this declaration when he received members of the Benin Unity League at the government house in Benin on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

Obaseki said: “I have said it clearly and I told my cabinet yesterday that second term for me is non-negotiable.

“I am demanding it because I deserve it and I think I have earned it. We need to have it so we can continue what we are doing today.“

According to the governor, no one individual can determine who will become governor, noting that only God and the people can make the decision.

“I want to assure you that, this is a fight that we will prevail. We will fight and succeed. If anybody thinks I will back out, he must be daydreaming because it is not my fight, it is about fighting for the right thing and cause.

“I am not going to back off because I know victory is sure,” the governor said.

Obaseki said nobody had accused him of implementing a wrong policy, adding that the accusations had been on but not focusing on stomach infrastructure.

He then commended the league for understanding where the challenges were coming from and supporting the truth.

Earlier, the President of the Benin Unity League, Dr Gregory Osa, said the league, was socio/cultural and non-political, established in 1983 and comprising notable Benin professionals.

Osa said the visit was to join other Edo sons and daughters to say no to the mischief in some quarters to prematurely pull the governor out of office, noting that the move was borne out of selfish motive.

“You are providing an enabling environment to make Edo an industrial hub. We are particularly interested in your push to develop the Benin River Port and make Benin Airport an international Airport.

“You will not only win the battle, but you will also win the war,“ he said.