REPS MINORITY LEADER SET TO APPOINT 84 YOUTHS, WOMEN AS PERSONAL ASSISTANTS

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has concluded arrangement to unveil the appointment of 84 constituents as Personal Assistants.

Hon. Elumelu speaking with Journalists on Monday in Asaba said that the Personal Assistants will comprise of 42 youths and 42 women, two each from the 42 wards within the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, saying that the 42 youths will be appointed as Personal Assistants on Youth affairs, while 42 women will be appointed Personal Assistants on Women affairs in each of the wards.

He said that the appointment will be in consonance with his determination to carry everybody along, including the youths and the women in the onerous task of representing the people of his federal constituency at the National Assembly.

‘Yes, the mandate has been given to me, but I cannot do it alone and as you know, I cannot be everywhere. There is the need for me to select and appoint competent hands to assist me in the area of the development of the youths as well as the women. The selection has been done and in a few days, those appointed will be unveiled,” the minority leader stated.

He noted that his action is also in line with his campaign promises to ensure the empowerment of the critical segments of the society, saying that the Youths and the women will continue to be the focus of his agenda, and which he stated is in agreement with the Stronger Delta agenda of the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Minority leader commended the Governor of Delta State for his efforts in the development of the youths in the state, pointing out that the effective development of the youth and even the women is critical to nation building, while promising to continue to do his best towards empowering them.