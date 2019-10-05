Delta 2023: IBORI, URHOBO LEADERS URGE DELTA CENTRAL TO PARTNER NORTH, SOUTH FOR GOVERNORSHIP, SAYS IT’S TOO EARLY TO HEAT UP POLITY

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, and political leaders in Delta Central Senatorial District, came together on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Oghara, the political capital of Delta State, to x-ray the 2023 governorship drumbeat.

Chief Ibori said the promise Urhobo nation made during the 2019 Governorship section was well kept, in the sense that the incumbent governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, was returned unopposed at the primaries, in line with the power rotation agreement.

He disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is well organised and united which is why the 2023 gubernatorial elections will enjoy the support of Delta North and South senatorial districts in favour of Delta Central.

Ibori, fondly referred to as the Oracle of Delta politics and Odidigboigbo of Africa, commended the good governance accomplishments of Gov Okowa, and appealed to those who are yet to be appointed in the second tenure to be patient and hopeful, adding that, it is almost impossible for the governor to appoint all party members who worked so hard for the attainment of Gov Okowa and PDP landslide victory in 2019.

“Political appointments and or government patronage is an ongoing exercise and I urge those who are waiting to wait patiently because our governor is doing the needful to accommodate a reasonable number of persons as far as appointments are concerned.

“Urhobo people of Delta Central cannot do it alone which is why we must make friends across board, to the North and to the South Senatorial Districts. Power rotation is the best and before you know it, Gov Okowa will complete North tenure in 2023, Central will take over and South, in that order.

“We need to support one another, work together as a family ordained by God, across the three Senatorial districts, love one another and abhor rancor, acrimony, politics of bitterness and unhealthy rivalries.

“PDP as a party has done well in the state and our governor and the party still have lot to do so as to achieve the Stronger Delta of our dreams; and it is fair for us to support this administration to enable it achieve set out goals.

“Hitting the polity at this time will distract good governance hence we must be calm and allow our governor to concentrate for the attainment of policies and programmes line up in his second tenure. Its not yet time for electioneering advocacy and I wish to advise us to step down all political and electioneering activities until the time is ripe.

“I want to repeat that at the appropriate time Delta Central will reach out to our brothers and sisters in Delta North and Delta South, work together as one united family to prosecute the 2023 governorship elections. Delta Central cannot do alone and will never attempt to do it alone.

“Let’s maintain the status quo, extend hands of fellowship and quality friendship to all Deltans, irrespective of political and or ethnic divide,” Ibori said.

Other leaders corroborated Chief ibori’s postulations tailored along the reasoning of Delta Central political leaders within PDP political family.

Speaking to newsmen at Ibori’s country home, the Executive Assistant on Communications to the Governor of Delta State, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq said Chief Ibori and the leaders are in one accord on the way forward, adding that the meeting gave direction as to the individual and collective approach towards political greatness and leadership development.

“The message is clear; electioneering activities are rather too early, the governor needs the support of all Deltans to deliver substantial dividends of democracy and should not be distracted.

” Urhobo Nation and or Delta Central Senatorial District requires the support and cooperation of Delta North and South come 2023. We should make peace and quality friendship across the three Senatorial Districts, no acrimony, no unhealthy rivalries and no name calling.

“Delta State is for us all irrespective of ethnic nationality or political divide, et al. These were some of the decisions reached by political leaders under the leadership of Chief James Ibori, and we agreed to abide by the decisions,” Oghenesivbe said.

Those present at the event includes the following political leaders; Prof Sam Oyogbaire, Senator Ighoyota Amori, Chief Michael Adiotomre, Chief Judith Enamuotor, Chief Fovie, Chief John Ogume, Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori, Elegbete Moses Odibo.

Others are; State Commissioner for works, Chief Augoye, Urban Renewal Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo, Chief Fred Majemite, DESOOADEC EDFA Barrister John Nani, Barrister Sunny Emeyese, DESOPADEC Commissioner, Chief Vincent Oyibode, Delta PDP State Organising Secretary and EA to the Governor, Olorogun Sunday Onoriode, Executive Assistant on Communications to the Governor of Delta State, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq, Chief Makinde Williams, Ethiope East PDP Chairman, Felix Erhimedafe, Udu Council Chairman, Chief Jite Brown, other LGA/Council Chairmen, PDP Woman Youth Leader, Ese Omamogho, Philo Ededey, and other dignitaries to numerous to mention.

Source: NewsRazor