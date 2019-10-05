Flood: OMO-AGEGE EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER PLIGHT OF IDPs IN DELTA

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed deep concerns on the Plight of Internally Displaced Persons who were affected by the ravaging floods in Delta State, saying he will do everything possible to assist them with relief materials.

Senator Omo-Agege who made the promise at the weekend when he visited Ogbeafor IDP camp in Asaba, expressed delight on the orderliness of the Displaced Persons and the officials of the Delta State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, for coordinating the camp.

Princess Modupe Ozolua, Senior Special Assistance to the Deputy Senate President, on Non-governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations, represented the DSP at the IDPs camp and said she was in the camp to see what is going on regarding the welfare of internally displaced persons.

“I know there are many challenges at the camps because when you have people from different communities staying together in one camp, there will be challenges. I need to know the numbers of people here, their living conditions so that i can properly brief the DSP.

“This fact finding visit is to enable us bring stakeholders together for adequate support for the IDP.

Senator Omo-Agege cares much about the Plight of IDPs and he will do everything possible to assist you here in camp and to enable you resettle when the floods recede,” she assured them.

The Ogbeafor Camp Commandant, Mr. Okpor Daniel said it was a good thing to receive the team from the Deputy Senate President, adding that there are six communities totalling 1,200 IDPs in the camp.

According to him; “The state government provides all the logistics in the camp and they cannot do it alone hence the need for assistance from well meaning individuals, corporate bodies, NGOs, civil societies and religious bodies.

“We need food items, clothes, drugs, cooking utensils, toiletries, provisions, mattresses and everything that human being needs to live,” Okpor said, even as he assured that adequate attention has been paid to IDPs in terms of the education of the children, as they run the normal academic calendar like their counterparts in various schools across the state.

Two IDPs, Mr. Precious Ogboogu Ikedi from Oko Odifu and Miss Favour Look from Power line communities respectively, said they were comfortable at the camp even as they anticipated their quick return to their communities.

While commending the state government for its assistance, Ogboogu expressed happiness on the interest of the Deputy Senate President in ameliorating their flights.

He equally appealed to spirited individuals, corporate bodies, agencies of government, NGOs, CSO, churches to come their aides, saying after the camp live they will needs assistance to enable them return to their various communities to start up life again.

Also in an interactive session with the DSP team, the Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso said the agency has opened the 12th IDP camps in the state while there are four camps already in Asaba with 4000 IDPs in the camps as the numbers of IDPs keep increasing on daily basis.

He explained that each of the four camps in Asaba eat five bags of rice at a meal even as he appealed for assistance from various stakeholders.

He however called on the Federal Government to build more dams in the country to be able to evacuate the volume of floods being experienced annually.