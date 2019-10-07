EREYITOMI SUES FOR PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE AMONG ETHNIC GROUPS IN WARRI

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi JP has sued for peaceful coexistence among Itsekiri, Urhobo of Warri and other ethnic groups residing in the area.

Chief Ereyitomi made the disclosure in Warri weekend, while reacting to recent development leading to a fracas between the Okere people and their Okere-Urhobo brothers in Warri, during the funeral rites in honour of their late Monarch HRM (Prof.) Paul Oghenero Okumagba, Idama II.

He enjoined both communities to always live in peace and unity in order to attract socioeconomic development to Warri and its environs.

The Warri federal parliamentarian assured that he will always advocate for peaceful coexistence among various ethnic groups in Warri in order to attract investors to the oil city.

He advised youths to channel their energy to things that will be more fruitful to them as well as their various communities and shun fanning embers of war.