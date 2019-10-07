TRIBUNAL JUDGMENT IS VICTORY FOR BENUE – Gov. Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, says the judgment of the Benue State Governorship Election Tribunal is victory for the people of the state who elected him for a second term.

A press statement issued by Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on October 07, 2019, disclosed that Governor Ortom states, that the verdict of the tribunal has confirmed the unanimous decision of Benue voters and has proven that his re-election was credible.

He returns all the glory and praise to God Almighty for honouring him with the mandate to lead the state for another term.

Governor Ortom also appreciates the leadership and members of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, as well as other Benue people for the support given to him before, during and after the polls.

He specifically commends his Legal Team for its sterling performance during proceedings of the tribunal to secure the mandate.

The Governor declares that the victory at the tribunal is for every Benue person. He stresses that the task of building the state is the responsibility of all its people.

Governor Ortom extends a hand of fellowship to the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2019 governorship election, Barrister Emmanuel Jime and other contestants in the election.

He maintains that politics is over; now is time for governance, and gives assurance that his administration is willing to collaborate with Benue sons and daughters irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin.

He restates the commitment of the present administration to the provision of selfless service to the people.