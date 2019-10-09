DTSG TO PRESENT 2020 BUDGET IN NOVEMBER, RATES HEALTH SECTOR, BASIC, SECONDARY EDUCATION HIGH; PLANS TO BUILD LEISURE PARK, FILM VILLAGE IN ASABA, UGBOLU AREA

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said that the year 2020 budget will be presented on the first week of November, 2019.

Governor Okowa stated this during the 2019 Quarterly Media Chart with journalists today at the Press Centre, Government House, Asaba, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

The governor who stated that the 2020 budget may not be 100 percent compliance rate and not as big as big as what we use to have due to reduced oil production, said that the state would concentrate core ongoing projects.

According to the governor the core ongoing project include the Ughelli/Asaba Road which is key among the projects, especially sector ‘A’ and ‘C’ since sector B is completed.

He stated that work has started in sector ‘C’, saying that by April 2020 the work would be nearing completion, even as he said that the road is critical as it will help to reduce movement time in view of the port in Warri that is expected to be busy.

Governor Okowa also said that the State Government created the Ministry of Technical Education because of the importance the state government attached to technical education, saying that the state will build Technical Colleges in all local government areas to provide access to technical education which will later feed our polytechnics.

The governor who congratulated the Sport Commission for the recent feat the state attained in the recent sporting festival said, “We have been consistent in sporting feats, won all five edition of youth sports meets in the country.”

At the briefing the governor commended the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for working very hard and the World Teachers Day Celebration in the State, said, “We commended and reward those who were outstanding during the Teachers Day.

In the area of health, Governor Okowa said, “We are the best state in health insurance across the nation. Some are coming to understudy us. The Contributory Health Scheme has commenced in earnest. Although we are not where we ought to be, we aim to reduce mortality general in infant and maternal.”

Governor Okowa said that the new secretariat being handled by North China Construction Company is almost completed and when done, it may likely house all ministries, departments and agencies.

According to him, “Almost all MDAs will be accommodated there and they will now share facilities to reduce cost and waste.

On flood in the Asaba City, Governor Okowa said, “The storm drainages have come to save the situation in Asaba. We thought it was an over design but it has shown that it was well thought out.”

He said, “The first three out of the eight have been completed. We recently awarded two and the remaining three will come in due course, saying, “The Okpanam Road will be completed in the coming dry season.”

He also said that the state government is planning to build Leisure Park and Film Village in Asaba and Ugbolu areas to boost tourism, since 80 percent of films in Nigeria are shot in Asaba.