EZOEM CONGRATULATES OKOWA ON TRIBUNAL VICTORY, SAYS GOVERNOR’S GIANT STRIDES COMMENDABLE

By Patrick Ochei & Afokobah Celestine

The immediate past Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba and Chairman of Committee of Provosts, Dr. Ignatius Nwanze Ezoem has congratulated the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on his victory at the election tribunal, stating that it was glaringly clear he won the election.

Ezoem who is now on academic freelancing sabbatical, gave his view on the Governorship election tribunal victory while speaking to journalists at the departure lounge of the Asaba International Airport, adding that what the tribunal did was to reaffirm the mandate given to Okowa by Deltans.

The award winning academic administrator, posited that Okowa deserves overwhelming commendation for the giant strides recorded in his first tenure, adding that there were fantastic signs already that he is going to do much more in his second tenure.

Dr. Ezoem however, advised Governor Okowa to now more than ever, concentrate his development effort on Asaba and environs, especially the Okpanam axis in order to leave a legacy of true semblance of a state capital.

He said that more internal roads needed construction to advance the effort being made to control flood in the city through the storm water drainage systems.

As a manager of people and resources, Ezoem admonished leaders in politics to take seriously the issue of quality leadership, good governance and rule of law. He said they should work hard at making life better for those under their leadership by ensuring sincere fight against poverty while steering the economy of the nation and the state in the direction of progress for all and sundry.

On the issue of payment of minimum wage that has become a serious concern in the country, Ezoem advised labour leaders and the federal government to sit down once and for all and iron the issue out. He insisted that the two parties should sincerely and honestly come to the table with the intention of agreeing to resolve the lingering misunderstanding in the interest of the Nigerian people and the nation’s economy.

On how he was able to manage the College of Education for eight years and still superintended over the Committee of Provosts nationwide without the issue of cultism, students unrest and workers picketing management; he alluded it to honesty and accountability.

He affirmed that the only way to succeed as a leader at all levels is to be transparent in leadership and not becoming what you preach against as regarding cultism.

“Academic leaders must fight cultism by not becoming one. I am not a cultist, so why should it be a problem in the institution that I governed. We didn’t have that as an issue. Once the right thing is done by leaders, followers must align themselves”, he said.