OKOWA ASSURES ISSELE-MKPITIME COMMUNITY OF DELTA GOVT’S ATTENTION TO INFRASTRUCTURAL NEEDS

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured the people of Issele-Mkpitime, in Aniocha North Local Government Area, of the state government’s readiness to address the community’s critical infrastructural needs, in line with the rural and urban renewal development policies of the administration.

Governor Okowa made this commitment during his quarterly media briefing on Tuesday 8th October, 2019, held at the Press Centre, Government House, Asaba, while responding to an appeal by a Journalist, who drew his attention to the pathetic state of welfare and infrastructural amenities in the community.

The needs of Issele Mkpitime community, which were brought to the front burner for the Governor’s attention, included the deplorable state of roads within the community, the prolonged lack of portable water and electricity as well as the general neglect of the town, despite the support and cooperation of the people to successive administrations in the state.

Responding to the appeal for greater government attention to be given to Issele Mkpitime community, Governor Okowa assured that his administration has noted the complaints and appropriate machinery would be put in place to ensure that the identified welfare and infrastructural needs of the people are addressed through the relevant ministries and agencies in the State.

On the issue of electricity, Governor Okowa called on the people of the community to negotiate with the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, towards re-connecting them to the national grid since they were connected before, stressing that the state government does not have the authority to intervene in electricity generation and distribution issues.

‘We have taken note of some of the issues raised. We hope to see what the state government could do for the people of Issele-Mkpitime, but for the issue of electricity, if you have been connected before now, you need to work along with BEDEC.

‘When you negotiate with them, you pay some amount and when there is confirmation that you will continue to pay, they connect you back. We do not have power to direct them to connect you back,” the Governor stated.