VALUE, RESPECT, PROTECT THE GIRL CHILD, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS TELLS NIGERIANS, ON INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL CHILD

Rivers born philanthropist and oil industry titan, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has called on Nigerians to value, respect and protect the girl child, on the occasion of the International day of the girl child celebrated today, Friday, October 11, 2019.

Describing the girl child as a critical and productive member of the human community, the renowned statesman and politician lamented the ugly fact that female children are still subjected to horrific experiences and barbaric treatments including female genital mutilation, male preference, child marriage, sexual exploitation, harassment and abuse amongst others, and while condemning the case of serial killings of young girls in specific hotels within and outside Port Harcourt metropolis, urged parents, public servants, leaders and stakeholders in public and private institutions, to recognize the need to defend her against the predators.

The statement signed by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs himself and posted on his dedicated social media handles reads thus:

Today, I am happy to join in celebrating the girl child as a critical and productive member of the human community. And indeed, it is encouraging that upholding the rights of the girl child has seen increased support from individuals, parents, guardians, groups and governments all over the world.

However, we cannot rule out the ugly fact that in our current world, there are still areas where our precious female children are still subjected to horrific experiences and barbaric treatments such as female genital mutilation, male preference, child marriage, sexual exploitation, harassment and abuse. More recently, we have been faced with the menace of femicide; and the recent case of serial killings of young girls in specific hotels within and outside Port Harcourt metropolis is still very fresh in memory and totally condemnable.

As parents, public servants, leaders and stakeholders from all public and private institutions, we must recognize the need to value and respect the girl child; we must defend her against the predators. The need to promulgate and enforce existing international covenants and national laws for the protection of the girl child’s rights must be advanced by all well meaning individuals, groups and related government agencies.

Let us protect the girl child because there’s no tomorrow without her.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs

(DLB)