AISHA BUHARI, NIGERIA’S FIRST LADY, RETURNS AFTER LONG VACATION IN UNITED KINGDOM

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari returned to the country on Sunday, October 13, after a long holiday in the UK, amidst wide spread, though still unfounded speculations, that her husband and Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, may have taken a second wife.

Several authoritative sources, including impeccable Presidency spokespersons, presidential excerpts and principal parties linked to the event, had come out to strongly debunk the marriage stories as another hoax and wild conspiracy theory cooked up by detractors and the opposition, to further undermine President Buhari’s personality and administration and as such, should be disregarded by Nigerians.

This was even as two particular short videos surfaced and trended virally online; one depicting several muslin clad women singing and dancing in joyous post- marriage-like celebration, to a popular Hausa festive song, in what looked like an exclusive highbrow apartment sitting room, while the other showed what looked like an exclusive bedroom, several legs and the waspish voice of an angry woman of authority, complaining of being under house arrest by over 200 soldiers.

Tantalizing stories had also trended all through the week, of how and why the First Lady had fallen out of favour with the President and his cabal, and these narratives, told side by side with those of the unique attributes of the new presidential wife that had so enamored Nigeria’s number citizen to be so smitten to the point of doing the nuptials, had gained some logical traction by the sudden decision of the Mrs. Buhari to travel out of the country, amid a huff of uncertainties surrounding her trip.

However, the return of the first lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, after her long vacation, has now apparently put paid, at least, to one of the videos that trended and also gone a long way to substantiate the reports that there was no marriage at all.

A statement by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to First Lady of Nigeria, State House, Abuja, released on Sunday morning, reads thus:

AISHA BUHARI ARRIVES NIGERIA

This morning, First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country after a long holiday in the UK. She arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4.30am via a British Airways flight.

Speaking to reporters on arrival, Mrs. Buhari said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest. She confirmed that she was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

She used the opportunity to thank her husband, family and well-wishers for their support and encouragement.

On hand to receive her were wives of present and former and governors and many associates.

Suleiman Haruna

Director of Information

to First Lady of Nigeria

State House

Abuja