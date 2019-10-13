PDP, Saraki Vow To Recapture Kogi, Retain Bayelsa

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has spoken on his appointment as chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Special Reconciliatory Committee for Bayelsa and Kogi States.

He gave assurance that all stakeholders will be brought together to ensure victory for the party.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Dr. Saraki spoke after the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, announced his appointment at the inauguration of the Governorship Campaign Councils at the Party Headquarters in Abuja.

“The party leadership is not unaware that there are some rough edges within our fold arising from party primaries in these two states, but I assure you that all hands are being put on deck to bring all members of the family back”, Secondus said.

In his response, Saraki said that his committee would do its best “to reconcile all aggrieved members in the two states”.

“The work of winning Kogi and Bayelsa starts with reconciliation and end with reconciliation because the two states belong to PDP,” NAN quoted him as saying.

Saraki said that the driving message was that a government headed by PDP was better than that headed by another party.

While the campaign council for Kogi is chaired by Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, that of Bayelsa is headed by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

In his remarks, Mohammed said that the issue of reconciliation in Bayelsa was half done, as former President Goodluck Jonathan had directed him to accept the responsibility.

“I am taking this responsibility with the seriousness and energy that it deserves. Politics is not a joke.

“If the other side is planning evil, we will plan excellence. If they are planning violence, we will plan peace. If they are planning a loss, we will plan victory,” he said.

On his part, Makinde promised that his committee would run issue-based campaigns in the Kogi State and do the party proud.

He said that the elections in the two states were an opportunity for the electorate “to press the reset button” that will end in the ultimate victory for the party in 2023.