HELP STOP DWINDLING FORTUNES OF EDUCATION, UKAH TELLS ALUMNI ASSOCIATIONS

Members of Alumni Associations in Delta State have been called upon to throw their weights behind the determination of the state government to bring back old values in primary and secondary schools as their contribution to halting the dwindling fortunes of education.
The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, made the call in his office in Asaba today (10/10/2019) when he received members of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Alumni Association, Asaba chapter, on a courtesy visit.
He disclosed that the state government is looking for land in critical areas of the capital territory to establish new schools to help decongest existing schools in some parts of the area that are over populated.
In his address earlier, the Chairman of the association, Dr. H. B. Tumbo, stated that members will continue to collaborate and support the commissioner and the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to ensure success of the numerous development programmes of the government.
Rate this:
Share this:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)