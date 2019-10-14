Education, News

HELP STOP DWINDLING FORTUNES OF EDUCATION, UKAH TELLS ALUMNI ASSOCIATIONS

Members of Alumni Associations in Delta State have been called upon to throw their weights behind the determination of the state government to bring back old values in primary and secondary schools as their contribution to halting the dwindling fortunes of education.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, made the call in his office in Asaba today (10/10/2019) when he received members of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Alumni Association, Asaba chapter, on a courtesy visit.

Chief Ukah said that they can do this by keying into the mentoring component of the back to school programme of the state targeted at value reorientation for the students.
The Commissioner, who also graduated from OAU, advised them to begin to think about how to give back to their alma Marta as a show of appreciation of the type of training and upbringing they got from their former schools.

He disclosed that the state government is looking for land in critical areas of the capital territory to establish new schools to help decongest existing schools in some parts of the area that are over populated.

In his address earlier, the Chairman of the association, Dr. H. B. Tumbo, stated that members will continue to collaborate and support the commissioner and the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to ensure success of the numerous development programmes of the government.

