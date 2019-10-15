GOV OKOWA APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF OKONJO AS OBI OF OGWASHI-UKU KINGDOM

– By Patrick Ochei

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has approved the appointment of His Royal Highness, Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo II as the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom.

The appointment was approved during the State Executive Council meeting, held inside the Government House Asaba on Tuesday 15 October, 2019.

According to the Honourable Commissioner of Information, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu while briefing the press after the Exco, explained that the procedure of appointing Obi Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo as the authentic heir to the throne followed due process, stating that having been coronated on the 13th of September by the Ogwashi-Uku king makers, the Aniocha South Traditional Rulers Committee also sat and affirmed the choice of the kingmakers, which was equally endorsed by the Executive Chairman of Aniocha South Council.

Aniagwu affirmed that based on the Supreme Court judgment that gave rulership of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom to the Okonjos and prior to the decision of SEC, there was no protest or court injunction stopping the decision of Government as taken today.

He urged that the people of Ogwashi-Uku should support the appointment and work towards a seamless presentation of staff of office to usher in a new vista of progress and development in the kingdom.

Equally, the Information Commissioner announced the appointment of Christopher Uzu Diji as the Obi of Onicha-Olona in Aniocha North Local Government Area.