UKAH HARPS ON NEED FOR STUDENTS TO TAKE STUDIES SERIOUSLY, APPLAUDS MATHS WHIZKID, EJAIFE OGHENEVWOGAGA

By Patrick Ochei

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has called on students in primary and secondary schools in the state to take their studies more seriously in order to achieve the purpose for which their parents sent them to school.

Chief Ukah made this call in his office on 14/10/2019, when he received a 12-year old multiple awards winner in Mathematics, Master Ejaife Oghenevwogaga, who came to present the awards he won to the commissioner.

While congratulating the winner on his feat, he advised him not to allow the awards to get into his head negatively but should see them as motivation to strive to win more awards in the future.

Chief Ukah urged other students in the state to emulate the sterling qualities of Master Ejaife, who is the third child in a family of four, so that they too can gain recognition based on their achievements.

The Head Teacher of DSC Model Primary School III, Orhuwhorun, Udu Local Government Area, where the award winner attended before gaining admission into JSS 1 in DSS (Technical) High School, Orhuwhorun, Mrs Juliana Enakerakpo, advised students to be interested in all subjects, saying that none was difficult to learn, promising to keep a close tag on Master Ejaife in his new school.

The mother of the winner, a petty trader and a holder of the National Certificate in Education (NCE), Mrs Ejovwoke Ejaife, attributed the successes of her son to the work of God even though he plays and watches television programmes like other children.

Master Ojaife won the state award at the 16th Annual National Mathematics Competition for Primaries five and six organised by the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges and National Mathematics Centre, won 2nd position in the 2019 National Mathematics Olympiad Competition put together by Mathematics Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Port Harcourt.

Late last year, he placed 1st in Mathematics and 3rd in Computer Science in the JETS National Competition held in Keffi, Nasarawa State.