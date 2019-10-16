OSAHOR, NWANZE, ONOJETA, MAKE LIST, AS DELTA GOVT APPOINTS 11 NEW PERMANENT SECRETARIES

The Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved the appointment of eleven new permanent secretaries for the Delta State Civil Service and the Post Primary Education Board.

The Director of Information, Mr Paul Osahor JP of the Ministry of Information was among the new appointees.

According to a statement signed by a Deputy Director of Information, Mr Lucky Omokri, the eleven permanent secretaries comprised of seven (7) from the State Civil Service and four (4) from the Post Primary Education Board.

Those who made the list from the civil service, the statement said, include Dr Francis Onojeta, Mr Paul Osahor, Mr Joseph Uwalogho and Mrs Anastasia Nwanze,

Other are Mr Nzefili Obiegba, Mrs Charity Ehimen-Babigha and Mrs Oghenekevwe Agas.

The appointees for the Post Primary Education Board include Mrs Felicia Aghwadoma, Mrs Alero Tonwe, Mrs Judith Bamah and Mr Ekababanichionye Chukwuma.

The statement said a date for the swearing-in ceremony will be announced later.