TRADITIONAL RULERS HOLD NATIONAL SUMMIT IN ABUJA (Photo News)

Kings, Monarchs, First Class Traditional Rulers and revered custodians of the cultures and traditions of indigenous ethnic nationalities drawn from across Nigeria, met in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, for the 11th National Development Summit of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, was the special guest of honour and was represented by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON at the very regal and colourful event.

Prof. Osinbajo in his keynote address, pledged the commitment of the Federal government to the establishment of community policing as part of measures to curb the security challenges facing the country today.

He said: “The federal government is committed to implementing community policing as it is capable of enhancing our surveillance capacity. Community policing is central to the successful implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan, NLTP, which will bring about peaceful co-existence among farmers and herders.

“As traditional rulers, you are in a position to provide intelligence in matters of security and you are better placed to assist us to localise our policies to enable us to meet the needs of your people.

“You may not be state actors but you are far from being powerless. As traditional rulers, you are not burdened by thoughts of election or time limit. Your moral authority is key to ensuring peace in your respective domains.”

The Chairman of the Governing Council of NDSTR and the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Dr Emmanuel Sideso expressed worry over the state of security across the country and called on the government to deploy the experience of monarchs in finding solutions to the challenges bedevilling the nation, warning against the unwholesome approach of using “brute force” as a response to banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, saying such a sole model could be counter-productive.

He said: “The conditions which brought about the security challenges are not irreversible. We believe that the use of brute force in finding a solution to these challenges can be counter-productive,” adding that the culture of the people could go a long way in fostering peace across the land.

The Programme Chairman was the Emir of Akko, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Mallam Umar Muhammad Atiku of the Akko Emirate Council, Gombe state, and in his own comments, called for the creation of the Office of Special Adviser to the President on Chieftaincy Affairs as a way of bringing traditional rulers closer to the realm of governance of the nation.

The event was attended by a legion of traditional rulers from across the country including the famous Professor of Music and Eze Ijikala II of Oko, His Royal Majesty, Laz Ekwueme, among them.

Below, is photo collage of the 11 National Traditional Rulers Council Summit.