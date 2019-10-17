BORNO’S UNIVERSITY TO GET TEACHING HOSPITAL, GOV. ZULUM DECLARES

*First Senate Inaugurated **Tribute For Shettima

Borno State University ‎will in the next one year, have a befitting teaching hospital to pave way for the commencement of courses in medicine, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has declared.

Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, SA New Media to the Borno State governor, reports that Gov. Zulum, who is visitor to the university, spoke on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the historic inauguration of the university’s first Senate, which held at the campus in Maiduguri.

The Governor said ‎he has instructed the search of a suitable site near the University, on which a modern teaching hospital will be started and completed, that will meet criteria for the award of degrees in Medicine and surgery.

Gov. Zulum also said that within the next three months, a staff quarters of 50 houses will be constructed in the University, adding that he was determined to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects preparatory to what he called, a grand commissioning in January, 2020.

Earlier during the inauguration of the Senate, the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Kyari Sandabe said the school will commence academic activities from the 2019/2020 session, following approval by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

He further said that already, ‎the University has admitted a first batch ‎of 268 students, from which 198 are for science courses, 138 for courses in social and management sciences, 89 for arts and education, while 16 students were admitted for courses in Agriculture.

According to the VC, the University was taking off with 33 academic programmes in four faculties of science, arts and education, social and management sciences and the faculty of agriculture, even as he confirmed that the school is however expected to quickly work towards the addition of three faculties: medicine, engineering and environmental studies, in line with a directive issued by Governor Zulum while addressing the Senate.

Vice Chancellor Sandabe then thanked Governor Zulum for his commitment, saying some months ago, the Governor released the first statutory fund “which was so substantial that it gave strength to the university,” making possible, the take off of academic programmes.

He also said that different projects, including an additional faculty, the Senate building, roads and water facilities were nearing completion.

The Borno State University was established by law in 2012, granted NUC’s recognition in 2016, while principal officers where appointed in April, 2019, under the administration of then Governor Kashim Shettima, to whom Governor Zulum paid glowing tribute on Thursday.

Zulum had commended Shettima’s vision, passion for education and his persistence in ensuring that despite serious challenges, Borno was able to establish its first state University after more than 40 years since the state was created in 1976.

The Borno Governor equally acknowledged the huge investments made by Shettima’s administration in the University.