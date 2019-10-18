Delta Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education To Foot Medical Bills Of Kidnap Victims; Promises Measures To Avoid Future Occurrence

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has said that the ministry has taken responsibility of the medical bills of those injured and admitted at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba, following Monday’s foiled abduction of some persons at Azagba Mixed Secondary School, Issele Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, by suspected herdsmen while working out measures to avoid such ugly event in the future.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics of the ministry, Dr. Prince Felix Akporugo, accompanied by the Director of Schools, Pastor Mrs. Joy Biyibi-Godson, stated this at the palace of the Obi of Issele Azagba, His Royal Highness, Obi Francis Ijeh, when he paid a condolence visit to the community yesterday.

Chief Ukah expressed sadness over the failed abduction of the innocent principal, two vice principals and two teachers who were out for their legitimate duties of educating the students.

He was full of praises for members of the vigilante group in the community for the gallantry they displayed, with support from other security agencies, that led to the rescue of the victims.

Chief Ukah disclosed that as soon as news filtered in that some of the victims were injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment, Directors of the ministry were mobilised to the hospital to get first hand information of what happened and see to the welfare of the victims.

The member representing Aniocha North state constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, who also came on a condolence visit, condemned the attack and prayed for the quick recovery of hospitalized victims.

He requested that the survey plan of the school be sent to him so that, in conjunction with the ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, provision will be made for the fencing of the school.

Speaking during the visit, Obi Ijeh appealed for the extension of the tarring of the road leading to the school and the fencing of the school to provide security for the teachers and the students.

The President General of Issele Azagba Youths Association, Mr. Kenneth Ogegbu, frowned at reports in some sections of the media that the people of the community attacked the herdsmen. He clarified that the community went after the attackers, who were armed with sophisticated guns and other weapons, to rescue members of their families and loved ones.