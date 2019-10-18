TUC Says Minimum Wage Negotiations a Win-Win Situation For All

PRESS RELEASE

MINIMUM WAGE: IT WAS A WIN WIN SITUATION

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has commended the Federal Government and organised labour for their patience while the National Minimum Wage negotiations lasted.

The leadership of the Labour Centre added that although it was a rough road but they are happy that an agreement has finally been signed.

In a press statement, President of the Congress, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, FCIA and Secretary General, Comrade (Barr.) Musa-Lawal Ozigi, mni, said it was not an easy journey but it is now over, adding that government’s team should be appreciated for their wisdom and sincerity.

“We commend the Head of Service of the federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and her team for their sincerity. Though they argued that government cannot afford to meet our earlier demand of N30, 000 minimum wage across board because of the economic situation in the country, but we made them understand that some people cannot be more Nigerian than others. If we are tightening our belts, government should also do so.”

By the agreement reached, the core civil servants:- GL 7 (23.2%), GL 8 -(20%), GL 9 – (19%), GL 10-14 – (16%) and GL 15-17 (14%).

Others, GL -7 (23.2%) like above; 8-14 shall earn (16%) and 15-17 (10.5).

As an organization and a major stakeholder in the Nigerian project we believe that the parties have done well. We shifted grounds and that is why we were able to resolve things without major injuries. It is a win win situation.

The TUC boss said he is particularly happy with the agreement because it has addressed some salary discrepancies and overlapping that the workers have agitated so much about. ” This is a unique agreement and we promise to build on that by God’s grace,” he added