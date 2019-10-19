AZAGBA MIXED SECONDARY SCHOOL TO REOPEN ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 21 – Ukah

Azagba Mixed Secondary School, Issele Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, closed after suspected fulani herdsmen abducted some teachers in the school last Monday, is to reopen next Monday, October 21, 2019, as modalities have been concluded for normal academic activities to resume.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, stated this in the school on 18/10/2019,

when he went to rub minds with stakeholders on the reopening of the school.

He said that the ministry is partnering with the Police and other security agencies, especially the community vigilante, to beef up security around the school so that teaching and learning will commence immediately the school reopens.

Chief Ukah said that arrangements have been finalised to bring a Psychologist and other relevant experts to give talks to the teachers and students of the school on the day of resumption to aid them think less of the unfortunate event of that day.

He again commended the bravery of members of the community vigilante who dared the fleeing kidnappers, in conjunction with other security agencies, and were able to rescue all the victims.

Chief Ukah advised other community vigilante groups to emulate the gallantry displayed by members of Issele Azagba community vigilante as their efforts contributed greatly to the successful rescue operation.

The Commissioner, who also visited the Obi of the town, His Royal Majesty, Obi Fancis Ijeh, commended the traditional ruler for his leadership style which has brought the entire community together as one as exemplified by the fighting spirit displayed by members of the vigilante group.

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Bridget Ngozi Onyeche, appreciated the commissioner and other management staff of the ministry for their concern and care for those involved in the unfortunate incident.

Recall that the Commissioner, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Comrade Sam Dietake, and other Directors quickly moved to the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba, immediately they got information that the injured teachers have been brought to the hospital for medical attention and also settled the bills of the victims.