GOV. ZULUM MEETS SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS IN BORNO STATE, CALLS FOR UNITY OF PURPOSE

Borno State Governor, Prof Banagana Umara Zulum has yesterday, Friday 18th October 2019, met with hundreds of social media Influencers in Borno state at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government house Maiduguri.

Abdurraham Ahmed Bundi, SA New Media to the Borno State Governor, reports that while commending the efforts of projecting the image of Borno state in the cyber space, the Governor charged the various groups to come together and unify and form a common ground with a unity of purpose.

Governor Zulum, also assured the teaming youths that constitute the groups, that in line with the 10 pact agenda of his administration, the state government is ready to create employment opportunities for the unemployed. He also ensured provision of scholarships and support in order to help those studying in schools.

In his opening remarks, the Honourable Special Adviser on public relations and Strategists to the Borno state Governor, Malam Isa Gusau, said that the groups constitute of Social Media Influencers in the state, which includes the Borno Social Media Frontiers (BSF), Borno Community Watch (BCW) as well as the Borno APC New Media.

Hon Gusau, also explained to the governor on the important role the social media is contributing in disseminating information to the general public, especially the activities of the Government.