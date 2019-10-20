AGENDA BAGS PhD IN STRATEGIC STUDIES, DEDICATES ACHIEVEMENT TO GOD, OKOWA, ANIOCHA NORTH PEOPLE



The State Publicity Secretary, Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Comrade Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, has bagged his Ph.D degree from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo state.

Dr. Osuoza, popularly known everywhere by his nickname, ‘Agenda’, received his Ph.D scroll and the Certificate of intellectual excellence, in the field of Strategic Studies, with specialization in the areas of Deterrence, Warfare and Terrorism, having distinguished himself with admirable scholarly impetus and sagacity.

Osuoza, who had already completed his BA and Msc degrees in the same University, stepped out in style, robed in the distinctive colours of the University’s Doctoral Academic Gown, hood and Cap, after five sessions of rigorous and painstaking academic effort, to be conferred with his well earned Doctorate degree, during the 22nd Convocation Ceremony of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, on Saturday October 19, 2019.

‘Agenda,’ a proud son of Idumuje-Ugboko, in Aniocha North LGA of Delta State, has been a Commissioner, Special Duties (Project Monitoring), Delta State and a former Acting Chairman of PDP, Aniocha North LGA, before being elected unanimously as the Delta State PDP Publicity Secretary in 2015.

Speaking shortly after receiving his Ph.D, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza expressed gratitude to God who made it possible for him to achieve this monumental academic accomplishment and dedicated the Doctorate Degree to Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State, who believed in him and reposed great trust and confidence in his abilities, and whose support, mentorship and fatherly advice, especially at those times when it seemed that all hope was lost and the academic journey would be in vain, were peerless, priceless and greatly cherished.

He also appreciated all those who had stood by him, especially his family, his political leaders and associates, friends, relatives and colleagues and indeed the good people of Idumuje-Ugboko and Aniocha North Local Government, who, in one way or the other, contributed to making his academic quest of achieving the Doctorate degree; the highest academic qualification in his chosen discipline, a dream come true.

Agenda then offered this solid and motivational advise to all those striving to attain higher academic recognition, especially the Ph.D candidates: “The most important prerequisites for pursuing a successful Ph.D program are passion, inquisitiveness, creativity, discipline, persistence, perseverance and meticulousness (or attention to detail).

‘I did not mention intelligence, not because it is not important, but because I consider it less important than the other attributes I highlighted. Others may feel differently.

“Of these attributes however, I consider passion the most important. This is because some Ph.D students start out enthusiastically but run out of steam halfway through or towards the end. They lack passion or the love of knowledge.

“Success in a Ph.D is simply; the harder it becomes, the harder you will strive. Sometimes, you do not see the light at the end of the tunnel but you still keep looking for it because you know it is there. When you love what you do, failure is not an option,” he declared with conviction.