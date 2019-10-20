DAVIDO WELCOMES FIRST SON

Nigeria’s International music super star David Adeleke (Davido), has welcomed his first son and third child from his lovely wife Chioma Avril Rowland, in the early hours of today, Sunday October 20, 2019.

The news of the celebrity delivery broke the Internet after Davido posted a photo of himself with the small bundle of joy warmly wrapped up loving in his arms and another picture showing his son on the bed.

The couple welcomed their son in the early hours of today in the United Kingdom and the happy dad shared the beautiful photo on his Instagram page.

Posting the photo with his newborn son, Davido wasted no time at all in addressing his heir apparent appropriately. He wrote: “OMOBA TI DE!!! DAVID ADEDEJI IFEANYI ADELEKE Jr I !! D PRINCE IS HERE!!!! 20 – 10 – 2019 !!! Love you my STRONG WIFE!!! @thechefchi I LOVE YOU!!!!!”

Recall that earlier this month, News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, broke the news that Davido’s unborn child has already secured an endorsement deal from a Nigerian diaper-brand for his unborn child.

According to the NAN report, Davido took to his Instagram page to make the announcement and also disclose the child’s gender, saying his ‘son’ is coming into the world ‘Super Rich.’

He wrote on his davidoofficial Instagram handle: “I’m Super Excited 😜 My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi ❤️ Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law 💪

Chioma also reacted to the endorsement deal on her Instagram handle describing her child as, “rich from my tummy.”

She wrote: “My Prince is Super Rich From My Tummy, Congrats On Your New Deal With @marioandjulietbaby The Best Baby Diaper N Wipes, Boy We Just Got Started, More Greatness To Come”

Davido, who already has two daughters; Imade and Hailey, from two baby mamas, is reported to have met Chioma, 24, at Babcock University and it was love at first sight, with Davido dedicating his 2018 hit song, ‘Assurance’ to Chioma.

Congratulations to The Adelekes and OBO (Omo Baba Olowo) family.

Photos from davidoofficial Instagram handle