ENUGU GOVERNOR’S WIFE HARPS ON PROPER HYGIENE FOR CHILDREN, SENSITIZES THEM ON HAND WASHING

The wife of Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has advised parents and guardians to cultivate the culture of healthy living and proper hygiene in their families to reduce the risk of exposing their children and loved ones to communicable diseases.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi gave the advice during the event marking this year’s Global Hand Washing Day in Enugu organized by her pet project, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation at Amechi Primary School, Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area.

Speaking further, the governor’s wife emphasized the importance of proper hand washing especially among children, stressing that such measure will go a long way to enhance their health status.

She added that the theme of the event, “Clean Hands for All” was carefully chosen by her foundation to sensitize school children on proper hygiene and hand washing practices.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi, therefore, urged them to always endeavor to wash their hands with soap before and after eating, after easing themselves, before cooking or touching cooking utensils as she also advised them never to clean their hands with towel after washing.

The Enugu governor’s wife also harped on the need for enabling environment for children irrespective of their gender disparity, saying: “Time has gone when a girl child was discriminated against in academic pursuit. We are in the 21st century. Every child irrespective of gender is entitled to education”.

According to her, “girls should strive to study science courses such as engineering, medicine, mathematics, computer science, among others. This is the era we call STEM, which means, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Girls should strive to study medicine and shun the previous phobia entrenched in these courses”.

In his address, the President-General of Amechi, Awkuwanaw and former Commissioner for Environment, Hon. John Egbo, lauded Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state especially women, children and vulnerable groups.

Hon. Egbo equally applauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the development projects his administration has executed in the area, such as the ongoing construction of Amechi and Amechi Uno bridge, noting that the gesture will go a long way to enhance their living standard. He went further to commend the governor for the effective measures being put in place by his administration to strengthen the security of the state and protect lives and property.

“We are happy to welcome Her Excellency to Amechi for this hand washing day event. Your Excellency, God will continue to bless you and your husband. His Excellency has done a lot for us. Our security guards are working; our neighborhood watch members are working; our place is secured and the police are also patrolling. Work is ongoing at the bridge linking us with Amechi Uno. Gov. Ugwuanyi has truly done much for us”.