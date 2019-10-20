OKOWA ASSURES INVESTORS OF PEACEFUL ENVIRONMENT IN DELTA

Delta State Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that his administration was committed to the provision of peaceful environment for investors in the state.

Governor Okowa gave the assurance on Friday during the commissioning of legacy projects executed by Platform Petroleum Limited/Newcross Petroleum Limited (JV) operators of the Egbaoma Marginal Field in Umutu, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state.

Among the projects commissioned by the governor are steel bridge across River Ethiope at Adonishaka, block of 10 flats at Ogbeuzu-Uno community, ICT building at Akoku-Uno, Okpala-Uku Palace at Umueziogoli and 6 classroom block at Igili Grammar School Umutu.

Okowa, represented by the State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emman Amgbaduba, stated that the state government was totally committed to providing peaceful environment for all investors in the state.

He said that his administration was committed to make the state an enviable investment destination in the country.

The governor, while commending Platform/Newcross Petroleum (JV) for the legacy projects, thanked the host communities for the peaceful relations that exist between them and the management of the company.

“Let me on behalf of our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa thank Platform/Newcross Petroleum (JV) for these laudable projects.

“Our Governor is always proud and joyful to see projects like this executed by Oil companies in their host communities and it is pertinent to state that such projects can only be achieved through understanding, dialogue and peaceful relations which are the outcome of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

“As a state, we are totally committed to promoting a peaceful environment for investors by preaching peace and adherence to the Global Memorandum of Understanding GMoUs by stakeholders.

“I therefore challenge other oil companies and host communties to borrow a leaf from the peaceful relations between Platform/Newcross and their host communities in Egbaoma Marginal Field.

“I wish to remind Platform/Newcross Petroleum Joint Venture and other companies operating in Delta that our communities need more of these development strides to make the contributions of investors visible and beneficial to indigenes of our communities.

“Let me state emphatically that such developmental projects and more can only be achieved in an environment where peace thrives, adding “i encourage our host communities to continue to be peaceful and friendly to motivate investors and the state government to do more,” he stated.

In his address, Managing Director of Platform Petroleum Limited, Engr. Osa Oweiadolor said the company had continued to demonstrate commitment to corporate social responsibility through consistent execution of various value-adding schemes to better the lot of key stakeholders.

“In the last 15 years, we have completed road projects, water schemes, community halls, pedestrian bridge, and school buildings among others spread within the host communities.

“We have done this in recognition of the vital role of human capital as the bedrock of strategic sustainable development of any society and this informed our award of scholarship and skill acquisition for the benefits of hundreds of indigenes from the four host communities.

“It is therefore not an exaggeration to say that Platform/Newcross Joint Venture is truly built on best practices and social responsibility,” he said