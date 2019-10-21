Damasak: GOV ZULUM SHOWS LOVE, AS OVER 20,000 RESIDENTS RECEIVE FOOD VARIETIES, IN FORMER B’HARAM CONTROLLED COMMUNITY

At least twenty thousand residents whose sources of livelihoods were affected by boko haram attacks, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, received varieties of food Stuff from Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum in Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar local government area in the northern part of the state.

Damasak was once a stronghold of the boko haram, which came under the insurgents’ occupation in 2016.

Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi, SA New Media to the Borno State Governor, reports that Gov. Zulum, who arrived Damasak on Saturday, October 19, to host commissioners, advisers and other senior government officials for a cabinet retreat, had scheduled the distribution of food to indigent families within the host community.

The following day at 6am, Governor Zulum was at two distribution points to supervise the transparent distribution, which is expected to last beneficiaries at least one month, as the Governor has always maintained the practice of strictly supervising the distribution of food aid to displaced and indigent citizens during all of visits to local government areas.

Chairperson of the Borno state emergency management agency, Yabawa Kolo, said a total of 4,000 families, each comprising six or more members, benefited from the distribution.

Each family, Kolo explained, was given bags of rice, beans, biski (a traditional assorted food) and cartons of spaghetti.

A number of trailers conveyed the assorted food items from Maiduguri to Damasak for the distribution exercise.